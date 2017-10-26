Tanjung Bungah landslide: Developers given 7 days to meet buyers

GEORGE TOWN: The developer of the affordable housing scheme project in Tanjung Bungah which saw a landslide kill 11 of its construction workers, has been given seven days to meet and address the concerns raised by buyers.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng urged developer Taman Sri Bunga Sdn Bhd said the developer needs to address the issues raised.

"A failure to do so within this timeframe, we (the state government) will (be forced) to intervene. We are always on the side of the buyers," he told a press conference.

The plight of the buyers were highlighted as many of them are now in limbo over the status of the project after they paid the booking fee deposits.

It is also understandable that some do not wish to continue staying there following the untimely deaths of several construction workers.

The project entails the construction of a 50-storey high apartment block, offering up to 900 apartment units with a build up of below 1,000 sq ft each.

When launched two years ago, the project was billed as one of the most anticipated housing projects in Tanjung Bungah because it catered to the market demand, who are mostly affordable housing hunters.

A state commission of Inquiry (SCI) has since been announced by Lim to determine the actual cause and to bring justice for victims, who comprise of Myanmar, Indonesians, Bangladeshis, a Pakistani and a sole Malaysian.

The developer through its legal adviser Lim Choo Hooi issued a statement on Wednesday and stated it was willing to cooperate with authorities in probing the tragedy.