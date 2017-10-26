Temporary water disruption in Klang

Posted on 26 October 2017 - 11:48pm Last updated on 26 October 2017 - 11:55pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Klang, Selangor are experiencing temporary water disruption tonight due to an emergency repair work on a burst pipe at Jalan Teratai, Off Jalan Meru, Klang.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd, in a statement, said the repair work, which began at 9 pm, was expected to be fully completed by 6 am tomorrow.

"The water supply will be restored in stages within 24 hours after the repair work is completed," said the statement.

Among the affected areas are Rantau Panjang, Telok Kapas, Bandar Sultan Sulaiman Fasa 1, 2 and 3, Northport, Tanjung Harapan, Sultan Mohamed Industrial Area, Sungai Sireh, Sungai Puloh Industrial Area and Bandar Bukit Tinggi 1 and 2.

Also affected are Bandar Botanik, Ambang Botanik, Bayu Emas, Bandar Parklands, Glenmarie Cove, Bandar Puteri, Bandar Puteri 2, Taman Bayu Perdana and Taman Sentosa.

More information about the water disruption is available at www.syabas.com.my and 'mySyabas' mobile app. — Bernama