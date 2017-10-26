TRIplc’s profit almost quadraples to RM6.16 million in Q1 on better construction margin

PETALING JAYA: TRIplc Bhd's net profit leaped almost four times to RM6.16 million for the first quarter ended August 31, 2017 compared with RM1.58 million in the previous corresponding period, driven by higher gross profit margin by its construction activities

Revenue also more than doubled from RM10.87 million to RM22.38 million, contributed by two concessions income for the maintenance of UiTM ZIP2 Puncak Alam and the construction of UiTM ZIP3 Puncak Alam, which commenced in April 2014 and April 2017 respectively.

The company said in a filing with the stock exchange that with the fixed montly receivables and steady income from the maintenance of the UiTM ZIP2 project, coupled with the new concession agreement for the UiTM ZIP3 project, it foresees these concessions will contribute positively to its earnings and cash flow.

At 2.53pm, TRIplc shares were up 9 sen or 4.3% to RM2.17, with some 900,800 shares changing hands.