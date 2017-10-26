Two Libya fighters killed in IS-claimed attack

BENGHAZI, Libya: Two fighters from forces commanded by Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar were killed and three wounded Wednesday in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, a spokesman said.

The attack took place 60km south of the eastern city of Ajdabiya, said General Ahmad al-Mesmari, spokesman for Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army.

One fighter was beheaded, General Mesmari said, noting the attack bore the hallmarks of IS.

The jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack soon after via its propaganda agency Amaq.

Authorities launched an investigation into the attack and were bidding to track down the perpetrators, Mesmari said.

Despite the loss of its coastal stronghold of Sirte in Dec 2016, IS remains active in Libya.

The last attack the group claimed was on Oct 4, when a suicide bomber killed four people at a judicial complex in the western city of Misrata.

Various jihadist groups including IS have exploited the chaos that has reigned in Libya since the downfall of dictator Moamer Kadhafi to gain a foothold in the country.

The country has two rival governments: a United Nations-backed one in the west and a rival administration backed by Haftar's forces in the east. — AFP