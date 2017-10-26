Vehicles permit of companies involved in Juru fatal accident suspended: SPAD

Firemen inspect the wreckage at the scene of the accident along KM147 of the North-South Expressway, Oct 24, 2017.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) has suspended the permit of every vehicle owned by KJJ Maju Enterprise and Icon Tours Sdn Bhd yesterday following the fatal accident involving buses belonging to the two companies.

SPAD, in a statement here today, said the action was taken to enable its Monitoring and Safety Audit Division to conduct a detailed investigation.

"The investigation will be conducted based on the Industrial Safety Code of Practice and SPAD will take appropriate action under the Land Public Transport Act 2010, if found to have violated the regulations," the statement said.

Eight factory workers were killed in an accident involving two factory buses and a van at KM147 northbound of the North-South Expressway near the Juru toll plaza on Tuesday. — Bernama