Airasia to conduct cabin crew walk-in interview in Johor Baru on Nov 4

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Bhd has announced a cabin crew recruitment drive to be held on Nov 4, 2017, at the Puteri Pacific Hotel in Johor Baru.

In a statement today, the budget airline said the walk-in interview was part of its effort to further develop talents in the southern state, as well as to support the next stage of development and expansion at the Johor Baru hub.

After Johor Baru, walk-in interviews would be held at Kota Kinabalu International Airport and Kuching International Airport on Nov 11, and at Asian Aviation Centre of Excellence in Sepang on Nov 25, 2017, it said.

"The interview sessions are open to all and interested candidates should come with a completed application form, available at www.airasia.com/cabincrewmalaysia-application," AirAsia said.

Graduates from any disciplines and experienced crews are encouraged to apply, it added. — Bernama