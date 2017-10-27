Anti Bribery Management System launched to help curb corruption

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Standards Malaysia in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) today launched the Anti Bribery Management Systems (ABMS) based on the ISO 37001:2016 Malaysian Standard.

The ABMS is to guide and assist an organisation in implementing and improving its anti bribery management system.

Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil said the system was implemented as an anti bribery standard for all parties, especially commercial organisations in preparing for the implementation of the corporate liability provisions in the proposed amendments to the MACC Act 2009.

He said under the law of corporate liability, the company would have to be responsible if the company related individual gave bribes to obtain business projects or benefits on behalf of the company.

"At present only individuals involved in corruption will be prosecuted if they are guilty while companies are not responsible for the crime. This amendment is to ensure that if an employee takes bribe, the company will be prosecuted," he said when speaking at the launch and MS ISO 37001 seminar here today.

He said the amendment would make the company more responsible and it is the starting of a transformation in the business sector as employers had the procedures and policies complying with the anti bribery system control.

The MACC has also taken the initiative by applying for the ISO 37001 standard being used as Malaysian Standard to further extend its adoption to users or organisations in the country.

He said this would provide confidence to customers and people on efforts taken by the government besides being a gauge for an organisation in implementing an effective and proactive anti bribery system in the fight against corruption.

"In addition to enhancing the image and integrity of organisations that adhere to this standard, governance that has integrity is important given that corruption is a symptom that can undermine the people's quality of life and competitiveness of the nation," he said.

Meanwhile, Department of Standards director general Datuk Fadilah Baharin said the standards provided guidance in setting up, implementing, maintaining and improving the anti bribery management system independently besides being integrated with existing systems or becoming an overall management system.

She said the Malaysian Standard document can be purchased in hard copy or soft copy directly from the department. — Bernama