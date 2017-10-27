BN MPs confident Budget 2018 will win votes

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional MPs are confident that the "election budget" would bring them huge victory.

Admitting that it is an election goodie for the people, Minister in charge of the Economic Planning Unit, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said Budget 2018 reflects a better position of ruling government as an administration.

He said BN is hopeful for the general election because the allocations in the budget covered all segments of community.

However, this notion was contradicted by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, who said it is not an election budget.

"This budget was not done to please the people or to buy votes, it is to give the people what they need," he said.

Minister in Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said this is "the best budget so far".

She said the government continues to be realistic in determining national economic policies by ensuring all commitments made will be fulfilled.

"I welcome the announcements by PM on the Felda settlers and the allocations given for rural infrastructure development," she said, adding that she is also grateful for the three more special courts for child sexual crime which will be set up.

Welcoming the measures for the Indian community, Health Minister and MIC President Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam described it as a "phenomenal" budget for the community.

He said announcements such as an increased 7% quota for Indians in public universities and the civil service were steps the community has long sought.

"We have been talking about these every year at the MIC annual general meeting. It finally happened," he said.

Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said the budget truly addresses the outcry of the people.

"Take the waiving of the Batu Tiga and Sg Rasau tolls, these tolls are old and we have been voicing out for a long time on removing it.

"These two tolls in Selangor not only troubles the people financially but causes bad traffic on the federal highway. The government has understood this and now fixed it," he said.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said it is a "comprehensive" budget.

"However, to ensure that the growth, happiness and wellbeing of the people continues, the government must ensure to reduce deficit and increase the national reserve," he said.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim welcomed the move to ensure women board of directors in all the government linked companies.

"PM's patience has reached a limit where he is giving GLCs and GLICs up to Jan 1 next year to appoint women to their board of directors. They can't give anymore excuses or be named and shamed.

"While the budget is inclusive and covers a broad spectrum of the community, it acknowledges in particular the role that women play in the wellbeing of the family institution," she said.