Body of Year 3 pupil who drowned in a ditch found

JOHOR BARU: The body of a 9-year-old boy, who is believed to have been swept by strong current of water in a ditch, was found this morning.

Muhammad Fakrul Najman Fauzi had fallen into the ditch when he was playing water at Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang at 4pm on Thursday.

Seri Alam police district chief Supt Jokhiri Abd Aziz said the victim's body was found 2.5km from where he was said to have fallen.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Department station chief Ibrahim Omar said the station received a distress call at 4.50pm, and search and rescue efforts were launched immediately.

Jokhiri advised parents to monitor their children, and not to let them play water near the ditches and river banks, especially on rainy days.