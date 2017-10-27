Boy found drowned after falling into drain

JOHOR BARU: A nine-year-old boy was found drowned today after falling into a drain near Jalan Helang 2, Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang, near here yesterday.

Seri Alam District Police chief Supt Jokhiri Abd Aziz said the pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Nusa Damai, Pasir Gudang was believed to be playing by the drain with a friend at 3 pm before being swept away by currents after falling into the drain.

"The victim's friend then returned home to seek help. During the incident, it was raining heavily and the currents in the six metres by 4.6m drain could reach Sungai Kim-Kim, Pasir Putih, about three kms from the scene of the incident," he said in a statement here today.

He said the search and rescue team comprising firemen as well as personnel from the police, Civil Defence Force and Rukun Tetangga found the body of the boy at 8.30am in the riverbed about 2.5km from the location where he had fallen.

"The slightly bloated body was found fully clothed and had been sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital here at 9.30 am for post-mortem," he added. — Bernama