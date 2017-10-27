BUDGET 2018 : AmBank Group applauds government’s commitment to reduce fiscal deficit

PETALING JAYA: AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank Group) applauds the government's goal to reduce fiscal deficit to 2.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, along with the move to maintain federal government debt to GDP from 55% to approximately 50%.

"With the government's commitment to reducing fiscal deficit to 2.8% of GDP from 6.7% in 2009, it is clear that Budget 2018 has taken a redistributive approach," its group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir said in a statement.

Moreover, he said this redistributive approach will also see a narrower income gap in the nation, as Budget 2018 has announced the reduction of income tax for mid-range income households (M40).

Most notably, Sulaiman said that over 261,000 Malaysians will no longer be subject to income tax.

"We believe that this increased disposable income of an estimated RM1.5 billion should provide a positive impetus on consumer spending, easing cost of living for many."

Sulaiman added the bank is also heartened to note that Budget 2018 has indeed facilitated the advance of the digital economy via the creation of the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ), which is expected to serve as a hub for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He said given that SMEs are major contributors to the nation's economy, the incentives allocated to the SME sector will better enable entrepreneurs to gain global market access, adapt quickly to a fast-changing business environment, participate in the global supply chain actively and adopt Industrial Revolution 4.0.

In addition, he said the emphasis on the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) through engaging with the younger generation bodes well for the nation, as we seek to position ourselves in an increasingly digital economic world and potentially cashless society.

"AmBank believes the allocations towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) centres and Smart Classrooms will undoubtedly create a strong talent pool in the long-term," he added.