- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
BUDGET 2018 : Bina Darulaman lauds RM2.2b allocation for housing, step-up financing scheme for private developments
Posted on 27 October 2017 - 07:20pm
Last updated on 27 October 2017 - 09:11pm
Last updated on 27 October 2017 - 09:11pm
PETALING JAYA : Bina Darulaman Bhd (BDB) group managing director Datuk Izham Yusoff welcomes the RM2.2 billion allocation by the government to boost the housing sector, particularly homeownership.
"We welcome the government's efforts to extend the conditional step-up financing scheme introduced by PR1MA to developers in the private sector. This scheme aids selected buyers, particularly those struggling to draw loans for their first home to obtain financing," BDB said.
BDB also commends the MyHomes programme, which is an incentive for developers to construct more affordable homes for Malaysians, in addition to RM200 million set aside for maintenance funds, stamp duty exemptions for house buyers and tax exemptions on house rentals below RM2,000.