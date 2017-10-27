BUDGET 2018 : Khazanah Research Institute welcomes breadth and depth of coverage and focus on improving living standards

PETALING JAYA: Khazanah Research Institute Managing Director Datuk Charon Mokhzani said he welcomes Budget 2018's breadth and depth of

coverage, in emphasising particularly, on improving the living standards of all Malaysians from all walks of life.

Renewed attention on initiatives such as investments into new transportation infrastructure, improving external trading sector and boosting the

agriculture sector are crucial in securing Malaysia's economic future.

"Initiatives to encourage and develop new SMEs to drive Malaysia's high-tech industry are commendable. The focus on issues such as social welfare, women's employment and improving people's access to housing that is affordable are timely, as these would create a more equitable society," he said in a statement.

Charon called Budget 2018 a responsible budget that is inclusive in nature while remaining committed to fiscal consolidation.

"The initiatives announced represent a positive move in addressing some of the pressing issues of the nation", he added.