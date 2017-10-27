BUDGET 2018 : Labuan IBFC welcomes much awaited bridge between Labuan and Sabah study

PETALING JAYA: Labuan International Business and Financial Centre's marketing and promotional arm welcomed the start of a feasibility study for a long awaited bridge linking Labuan Island and Mainland of Sabah, Malaysia as announced in the Budget 2018 speech by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

"Without a doubt the development of this bridge, will not only spur the socioeconomic development of Labuan, it will further develop Labuan International Business and Financial Centre, by creating better connectivity with the greater Asian region," Labuan IBFC Sdn Bhd said in a statement earlier.

It explained that as a mid-shore domicile, it is imperative that Labuan IBFC remains accessible to both its users and the industry that serves it.

"We expect that once completed this bridge will facilitate the further development of the jurisdiction, by enhancing both its physical and digital connectivity, as well as expanding the talent pool available for its further growth."