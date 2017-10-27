BUDGET 2018 - RHB considers it to be a well rounded and disciplined budget

PETALING JAYA : RHB Banking Group group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli considers Budget 2018 a well-rounded and disciplined budget that should lead to revenue generation and reduction of fiscal deficit to 2.8% of GDP, hence boosting consumer and investor sentiment.

"One clear focus of this budget is to "shape the future" for all Malaysians, with emphasis on investments in infrastructure, education, and skills and talent development; measures that will boost growth and make the economy more inclusive," he said in a statement.

Khairussaleh said the budget is largely built on addressing the rising cost of living while maintaining a commitment to fiscal discipline. It has taken measures to address the Bottom 40 per cent (B40) income group, Middle 40 per cent (M40) income group and the rural population.