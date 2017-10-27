BUDGET 2018 - Supermax says incentives and market development grant will help business

PETALING JAYA: Supermax Group's Datuk Seri Stanley Thai acknowledged that continued incentives for automation and grants for rubber industry smallholders will help the rubber glove industry.

He said the government's continuing support through incentive programs on the Automation & Industry 4.0 augurs well for the continued growth of the glove industry and help maintain global competitiveness for gloves made in Malaysia.

"Market development grant on the development of high value-added products for the export market will certainly help the contact lens business that the Supermax Group is embarking and developing for global market," Thai added.

Incentives and grants to support the rubber industry small-holders would certainly help to increase the local supply of natural rubber (NR) latex concentrate material for the glove industry. Currently, more than 90% of NR latex material supply are coming from Southern Thailand.

Lastly, the Special Economic Zone in Kayu-Hitam bordering Thailand will help to retain manufacturing sector for export in Malaysia.