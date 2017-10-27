Civil servants to get RM1,500 bonus

Members of the public in Jalan Chow Kit, watch the tabling of the 2018 Budget by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, on Oct 27, 2017. — Sunpix by Zulfadhli Zaki

PETALING JAYA: All civil servants in the country are set to receive a one-off payment of RM1,500, announced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak during the 2018 Budget, tabled at the Dewan Rakyat, today.

The payment, however, will be credited twice, RM1,000 in early January and RM500 before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, next year.

The premier also announced in an effort to provide flexibility to civil servants, the Government will add another rated work time starting from 9am to 6pm

Najib also announced that Muslim civil servants will be alloted seven days of unrecorded leave to perform the umrah.

Female civil servants who are more than five months pregnant, he said are allowed to leave work an hour early with husbands alloweed the same exemption provided that the couple work nearby.

He also announced increased maternity leave entitlement from 300 days to 360 days along the women's time in civil service, subject to a maximum of 90 days a year.

Government servants will be also provided in-house learning to complete their Bachelor's degree and doctorate courses.

He also announced the raise the lowest pension rate to RM1,000 per month involving more than 50 thousand pensioners with at least 25 years length of service and well as extend medical facilities for parents of government retirees.