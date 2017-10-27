Domestic maids can be hired directly from nine countries

PETALING JAYA: The government has given the choice for employers to hire domestic maids directly instead of going through agents.

In tabling the nations 2018 budget, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said it will be easier to procure foreign maids.

"We are giving the choice for the employers to hire foreign maids from nine source countries without going through agents or agencies," he said.

He also added that the employers can apply for their maids' visas via the Malaysian Immigration Department's website by paying a fee/levi.