Federal Highway, two others to be toll-free beginning 2018

PETALING JAYA: Motorists travelling on the Federal Highway will no longer need to pay for tolls beginning Jan 1 next year, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced today.

The Prime Minister, in tabling his Budget 2018, said the Federal Highway was among three tolls that will have its collection abolished.

"Good news for highway users in Selangor, Kedah and Johor. Beginning Jan 1, 2018. The government has agreed to abolish toll collection at the Batu Tiga, Shah Alam and Sungai Rasau, Selangor, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah and Eastern Dispersal Link in Johor," he said.

The present toll rate for the Federal Highway is at RM1.10 for the Batu Tiga toll plaza and RM1.00 for the Sungai Rasau. The toll rate for Eastern Dispersal Link in Johor is RM6.80.