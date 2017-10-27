Household debt increases further

PETALING JAYA: Household debt increased by 5.1% to RM1111.9 billion as at July 2017 from the RM1057.8 billion recorded in the first seven months of last year, the 2017/18 Economic Report however notes that the trend has been moderating since 2012 and debt repayment capacity remains strong.

Total household debt accounted for 85.6% of the gross domestic product (GDP) as at the second quarter of 2017, which points to a 2.8% reduction from the 88.4% last year.

The 5.1% expansion in household debt is said to be mainly driven by residential properties purchase loans which in turn expanded 8.8%.

A bulk of household debt amounting to 63% is attributable to wealth accumulation in the form of properties and principal guarantee investments.

"The moderating growth trend in household debt was mainly attributed to a series of prudential measures introduced by the government since 2010 to rein in debt accumulation by households. Households are also more cautious in acquiring debt and are mindful of their ability to pay," the report read.

Repayment capabilities were also said to be strong due to steady income growth and stable labour market conditions.

Household delinquencies and impairments for total loans remained low at 1.4% (2016:1.5%) and 1.7% (2016 :1.7%).

Total household financial assets grew 8.1% to RM2339.4 billion from RM2164.5 billion, with deposits and deposit like instruments forming a major component accounting for 42.3% of household financial assets and also providing households with access to quick liquidity to meet any increase in expenditure.