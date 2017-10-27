June Wei continues fine run at Indonesia International Challenge

KUALA LUMPUR: National junior men's singles shuttler, Cheam June Wei continued his impressive form by advancing to the quarter-final at the Indonesia International Challenge Grand Prix Gold Badminton Tournament in Semarang, Indonesia today.

The seventh-seeded player took only 39 minutes to dispose of the 16th seed, Indonesia's Krishna Adi Nugraha; winning 21-19 and 21-16 in the third round of the meet held at Gelora Universitas Semarang, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfbadminton.com.

Joining June Wei in the last eight is fellow Malaysian, Soo Teck Zhi who edged another Indonesian player, Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay; 21-12 and 21-11.

Malaysia's interest in three other events – men's doubles, women's singles and also the mixed doubles – fizzled out after the players were beaten by their respective opponents.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's newly-formed men's doubles pair, Goh V Shem/Teo Ee Yi failed to progress further at the French Open Super Series Badminton Meet after losing 9-21 and 9-21 to the fifth seed, Liu Cheng/Zhang Nan of China in the tournament held at Stade Pierre de Coubertin in Paris, France on Thursday. — Bernama