Local economic growth spurred by development of small towns - Zambry

SITIAWAN: Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said 12 of the 48 small towns developed in the state have shown good progress in terms of spurring local economic growth.

He said development of the small towns over the past three years had helped ensure economic growth in rural and remote areas.

"To date, all the 12 small towns which have been developed at a cost of about RM2.5 million each has shown good progress in terms of economic activities," he told reporters after opening Dataran Aman Jaya and Pekan Kecil Lekir, here, today.

He said the state government would continue with the small town development project that could trigger other activities, besides spurring economic growth for the benefit of local residents.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the Alternative Budget 2018, tabled yesterday by Pakatan Harapan, Zambry said the opposition's proposal to continue the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) clearly proved that the opposition acknowledged the government's seriousness in managing the country's economy fairly.

"They have finally acknowledged (the benefits of) BR1M which they want to continue to implement, after saying all this while that it will bankrupt the country and is counterproductive to the economy," he said.

Zambry also said the opposition's promise to cut spending and budget management in the country was just rhetoric. — Bernama