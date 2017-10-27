Malaysian film-makers urged to venture into Latin America

Posted on 27 October 2017 - 12:59am Last updated on 27 October 2017 - 01:06am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian film-makers should leverage strong diplomatic ties with Latin American countries to conduct film-making ventures in that region.

Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz noted that films could serve as a medium to better understand different cultures and enhance awareness of other regions.

He said this at the opening gala of the 16th Latin American Film Festival in Malaysia here tonight.

"Film is a forum for people from different parts of the world to share cultural knowledge that can inspire and unite people despite our differences," he added.

Mohamed Nazri said Malaysia was keen to hold a similar film festival in Latin America and that the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia would look into this matter.

"Film indirectly promotes tourism and we want the people out there to know more about Malaysia," he said.

Taking place at GSC Pavilion KL, the Nov 1-8 film festival features films from 11 Latin American countries, along with guest country South Africa.

They include Uruguay's animated film, 'Anina' and Venezuela's horror film, 'The House at the End of Time'.

The festival is organised by the embassies of Latin American and Caribbean countries in Malaysia. — Bernama