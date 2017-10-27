Missing amok victim found drowned

TUARAN: A woman who went missing after diving into a river in her attempt to escape from a man who ran amok in Kampung Lubok, Kiulu, yesterday, was found drowned this evening.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement today, said the body of Hanive Ingue, 23, was found by the search team at about 3.05 pm, about one kilometre from the spot she was believed to have dived.

"The body was handed over to the police for further action," said the statement.

Meanwhile, Tuaran District Police chief DSP Dzulbaharin Ismail, when contacted by Bernama confirmed that the victim was one of the individuals who managed to escape after being attacked by the amok suspect.

Yesterday, a 15-year-old boy was hacked to death allegedly by his father's workmate who ran amok at a unnumbered house in Kampung Lubok, Kiulu, 53

kilometres from Tuaran town.

The 66-year-old suspect was arrested at around 4 pm at the roadside at Kampung Lubok, Kiulu, and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama