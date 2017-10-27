MRT3 Circle Line to be ready in 2025

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced that the MRT 3 "Circle Line" will be completed in 2025 – earlier than the expected completion date of 2027.

In his 2018 Budget speech, he also announced that RM230 million will be allocated for the Central Spine Road Project for the Raub-Bentong highway, and the Gua Musang and Kampung Relong highways.

Pulau Pangkor in Perak, he announced will be designated a duty free island, but the tax exemption will not include sales of alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and vehicles while the Bukit Kayu Hitam Special Border Economic Zone will be developed into a Free Trade Zone; a new attraction for investors.