Najib: The only consistent thing about the Opposition is their inconsistency

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak took a swipe at the Opposition's political and economic leadership, after tabling the 2018 Budget, in Parliament today.

"The only thing consistent with the Opposition is that they are continuously inconsistent," he said.

"The reality is that the Opposition is the one who is in doubt. They are in doubt with their leadership and each other. In fact, they keep using each other. There is no certainty in (their) political leadership, so how can they be trusted to provide sound economic leadership," Najib said when tabling the Budget 2018 in Parliament today," he added.

Najib said this is because the Opposition tends to make "u-turns" after criticising most of the efforts made by the government.

The Opposition was previously vocal of the 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but seemed to have have included these initiatives in their alternative budget which was tabled on Wednesday.

"What we keep hearing now is the U-turns they keep having. One U-turn after another. In the end, the people get confused, poisoned and influenced."

Meanwhile, Najib also praised Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as a "loyal friend".

In a tribute to his deputy, Najib commended Zahid's work and efforts after taking over as Deputy Prime Minister in 2015 from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is currently Pakatan Harapan Deputy President.

"Everything will be possible when there's sincere cooperation in a team.

"I'm lucky as I not only have a Deputy Prime Minister in Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, but more than that, a loyal friend," Najib said.

Najib also commended his Cabinet and Barisan Nasional leaders in assisting him administering the country.

"With this, let us all promise, even if our hands are separated from our bodies, even if our legs can no longer be used, don't be indebted to the Opposition.

"Never let go of the trust given to us. Even to the last drop of our blood, we must bring Barisan Nasional to victory in the 14th General Election," he added.