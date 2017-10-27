Najib presents populist budget with higher economic growth

Posted on 27 October 2017 - 06:08pm Last updated on 27 October 2017 - 07:43pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced a populist budget today. The higher economic growth and revenue this year, aided by higher oil prices, allows him to propose higher spending, but at the same time project a lower fiscal deficit in 2018 than for this year.

"I stand here today ... to bring happy news that will put a smile on everyone's faces," Najib said at the start of his budget speech to parliament.

The government will spend a total of RM280.25 billion in 2018, up 7.5% from this year's anticipated expenditure of RM260.8 billion.

Spending will include aid packages worth RM6.5 billion for farmers, fisherman and rubber tappers.

Najib also located RM6.5 billion for rural infrastructure development and waived tolls from key highways in several cities. Big allocations were also made for road projects and schools.

The prime minister announced an allocation of RM6.8 billion, same as the previous year, for an annual cash handouts programme. He allocated RM3.9 billion for goods and transport subsidies and set aside RM2.2 billion to help home ownership under the various programmes.

Income tax will be cut by 2 percentage points for Malaysians those earning RM20,000–RM70,000 a year.

Southeast Asia's third-largest economy expects full-year growth at 5.2-5.7% this year, rebounding strongly from 4.2 percent in 2016.

Growth is seen at 5.0-5.5% next year.

Despite increased spending, the fiscal deficit is seen narrowing to 2.8% of gross domestic product in 2018 from 3.0% this year.

Najib said his administration remains committed to narrowing the fiscal deficit, saying "What is important is government maintain fiscal consolidation target." — Reuters