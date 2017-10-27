Not enough for development says PKR Youth

GEORGE TOWN: The PKR Youth has expressed dismay that only RM46 billion was allocated for development under next year's Budget. The macro economy needs more capital expenditure to stimulate domestic consumption which has fallen due to the rising living costs, it said.

PKR Youth deputy head Dr Afif Bahardin said the Finance Ministry should have allocated a higher sum for development rather than setting aside so much for administration purposes.

"For administration, the Budget is RM234.45 billion, an increase of about 1% compared with this year's one," he said. "This makes up to a whopping RM20 billion more compared with this year. It also indicates an inefficient public sector. It gives rise to corruption if so much money was ploughed into administrative needs."

And a mere RM46 billion is allocated for development; it is small compared with the percentage of the budgets passed in Selangor and Penang, which have jointly allocated more than 50% of their state Budgets for development and expenditure.

"It is wrong to expect the private sector to power the economy when everything they earn or buy is taxed under the Goods and Services Tax (GST)," he said.

He said to spur growth, it must be a combination of a well-oiled machinery of the public and private sectors.

Higher allocation should have been given to the young to entice them to pursue innovation and to be enterprising instead of just seeking employment, Afif said.

Essentially, the Budget has become just a load of promises but as in the past, whether the promises are made, that is another thing altogether, he added.