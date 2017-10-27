Police detain 9 Indian National for fighting, overstaying

KUALA LUMPUR: The police detained nine Indian restaurant workers at Sungai Chua in Kajang, Selangor this evening for allegedly assaulting a co-worker and overstaying in the country.

In a statement, Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the men, aged between 20 and 40 were nabbed by a police team.

He said the victim was punched and kicked by three of his co-workers and was injured on the lips, toes and buttocks.

Ahmad Dzaffir said based on closed-circuit camera footage in the restaurant, the victim, believed to have been drunk, was beaten up for asking for his wages. — Bernama