Police detain 9 Indian National for fighting, overstaying
Posted on 27 October 2017 - 07:47am
KUALA LUMPUR: The police detained nine Indian restaurant workers at Sungai Chua in Kajang, Selangor this evening for allegedly assaulting a co-worker and overstaying in the country.
In a statement, Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the men, aged between 20 and 40 were nabbed by a police team.
He said the victim was punched and kicked by three of his co-workers and was injured on the lips, toes and buttocks.
Ahmad Dzaffir said based on closed-circuit camera footage in the restaurant, the victim, believed to have been drunk, was beaten up for asking for his wages. — Bernama