Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar despite the positivity surrounding the 2018 Budget announcement today, as the greenback strengthened on the back of a possible hike in the US interest rate, said a dealer.

At 6 pm, the local unit was traded at 4.2410/2430 versus the US dollar from 4.2325/2355 on Thursday.

Oanda Head of Trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said the local note and bond markets remained prone to the risk following dovish read on the European Central Bank policy update, which sent the US dollar higher.

On the home front, Innes told Bernama that the 2018 Budget announcement was a positive budget as the government aimed to alleviate the cost of living issues by propping up government employees' salaries and retirement benefits while increasing subsidies and social assistance for lower-income households.

The 2018 Budget was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who is also the Finance Minister in Parliament today.

Meanwhile, the ringgit, however, traded higher against other major currencies.

The local note rose against the yen to 3.7189/7216 from 3.7228/7268 on Thursday and appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0990/0016 from 3.1110/1146 yesterday.

It gained against the euro to 4.9340/9367 from 4.9973/9025 on Thursday and improved against the British pound to 5.5532/5579 from 5.5941/5998. — Bernama