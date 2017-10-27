Shafie Apdal out on RM100,000 bail

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist in the investigation into alleged embezzlement of rural development funds in Sabah, was released today after remanded for seven days.

The former rural and regional development minister was released on bail of RM100,000 with two sureties, who were ordered to deposit RM80,000.

The release of Shafie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah president, was made by magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus after hearing an application by the MACC, represented by prosecuting officer Faliq Basiruddin.

Earlier, Member of Parliament for Semporna, arrived in court wearing a white shirt at about 9.30am and was greeted by shouts of 'release Shafie' from supporters who were gathered outside the court area.

Shafie, who was arrested by the MACC on Oct 19, was remanded for three days to help in the investigation. On Oct 23, the remand order was extended four more days. — Bernama