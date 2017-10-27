Thai community in Ipoh pays last respects to King Bhumibol

IPOH: The death of Thailand's beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej, 89, has devastated not just the people of that nation, but also those who have long resided here.

As a mark of their last respect, thousands of Thai community in Malaysia including in Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan, Sabah and Kuala Lumpur held religious ceremonies in their local temples today.

In Ipoh, hundreds of members of the Thai community gathered at the Siribunyamagaram Temple in Jalan Raja Dihilir here, dressed in black as a mark of mourning, before placing 'dok mai chan' flowers (for the cremation) in front of His Majesty's photograph and prayed together in a ceremony which began at 6.30 pm.

According to a Thai volunteer here, Rattiya Bedi, 41, the local Thai people made as many as 400 of the dok mai chan flowers which would be handed over to the Thailand Embassy in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow together with flowers from other states before they are sent to Bangkok on Saturday to be burnt at the cremation of the late king.

Ratiyya who is from Bangkok and had lived here for 20 years said although she could not follow the funeral ceremony of the late King Bhumibol in Bangkok, she was glad that she could join the local Thai community in the final rites.

She added that King Bhumibol, who was a father-figure to the people of Thailand, was much loved for his dedication to the country.

Meanwhile, another volunteer Fatimah Abdullah, 55, said the king's death had deeply saddened the people of Thailand as he was a great and kind king who was loved by the people.

"He had helped the people of Thailand in many ways and had brought progress to the country," she said. — Bernama