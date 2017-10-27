- Local
Thunderstorm wreaks havoc, blows off makeshift toll booth in PLUS highway
Posted on 27 October 2017 - 12:30pm
IPOH: A heavy thunderstorm at the Ipoh Selatan North-South Expressway temporarily caused traffic disruption after structures of makeshift toll booths were blown off here yesterday.
The 5.30pm incident caused debris to be scattered near the toll plaza.
PLUS spokesman said four lanes on the northbound route had to be closed.
"Two lanes were later reopened," he added, saying work is being carried out to clear the area.
Meanwhile, a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said, three passengers in a car were injured after the south bound vehicle, skidded near the toll plaza at 6pm.
The injured were pulled out from the car by the public and sent to the hospital.
"The impact of the crash resulted in the car bursting into flames.
"About 80% of the vehicle was destroyed," he added.