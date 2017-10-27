TNB staff on remand for alleged bribery

SEREMBAN: A Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) staff has been remanded for three days to assist in the investigation into an alleged bribery case by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The remand order was issued by the Remand Special Court registrar, Nur Haryatie Mohd Saini following an application from the MACC prosecuting officer, Mohd Khairi Abdul Karim.

The 38-year-old TNB staff was arrested in his office here at noon yesterday. The MACC team also found RM280 as reported by the complainant on Wednesday.

The suspect was arrested after the MACC received a report from a man claiming that a TNB staff had asked him to pay RM280 in return for speeding up the electrical connection of his new house.

The complainant also claimed that he had paid RM200 for the same purpose to the suspect at TNB's counter on Sept 18. The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama