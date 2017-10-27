Too much allocated to PM’s Dept, says Liew

GEORGE TOWN: DAP strategist and Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong said a huge chunk of the 2018 Budget's allocation is with the Prime Minister's Department when it should be decentralised to critical sectors of the economy.

He said there was a need to address the real ailments of the economy but there were just projections of growth.

There must be a meaningful and higher injection of funds to the needy groups, especially those struggling to cope with the rising living costs, Liew said.

For Langkawi social activist Mohd Rizal Hassan, the budget was a mere political gimmick.

Asked on the Penang International Airport (PIA) upgrading plan, Rizal retorted and asked on the status of the Kulim International airport which was announced earlier.

Up to now, he said nothing has been done.