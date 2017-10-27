Trapped in the witching hour

Scenes from the first episodes of 3am Bangkok Ghost Stories

At the launch, from (L) Hongyok, Tan, Astro's Acquisition and distribution, Content Group, vice president Teng Lee Yein, and Namo

ASIAN horror channel Boo (Astro channel 404) recently launched its new horror series, 3AM Bangkok Ghost Stories, a co-­production with the prestigious Five Star Production company from Thailand, which produced Tears of the Black Tiger, Citizen Dog and Monrak Transistor.

This 13-episode series kicks off tomorrow in the early, eerie hour of 3am, with a primetime repeat at 10pm the same day.

A new episode will premiere every subsequent Friday night at the same time.

The time 3am is significant because it is renowned as the 'witching hour'. If you are too afraid to watch it then, you can download the episodes via Astro On Demand, to watch at a more comfortable time.

The series features the work of eight directors – Panjapong ­Kongkanoy, ­Issara Nadee, Putipong ­Saisikaew, Tiwa ­Moeithaisong, M.C. ­Chalermchatri Yukol, ­Kirati ­Nakintanon, Phontharis ­Chotkijsadarsopon and Alongkot Uaepaiboon.

At the launch of the series, Astro chief operating officer Henry Tan said: "We are ­creating premium original content and have been fortunate enough to attract like-minded partners such as Five Star ­Production from Thailand to create compelling original Asian series and movies with higher production values that resonate with our Asian viewers.

"One year after the launch of Boo, we are firmly convinced of the appeal of thrillers and stories steeped in Asian supernatural folklore and experiences."

Tan added that when he travels the region and talks about ­championing the horror genre, faces would light up.

"The feedback we get is that Asian horror is the scariest of them all."

He pointed out that almost every country has ghost stories to share and believes that ­Astro can provide the ideal platform for these stories and their ­storytellers.

Tan added that these ­stories have the potential to ­capture audiences outside Asia.

He used the success of the first Malaysian horror film, Pontianak, as an example.

The film was released in 1957. It was the first Malay movie that was subtitled in English and Chinese, and played in Japan, Taiwan, Korea and China.

"It was a resounding success and the subsequent year, the sequel was released. There were so many variations of the story from then on."

For a taste of what 3AM Bangkok Ghost Stories has to offer, guests at the launch were given a preview of the first episode entitled DJ.

The episode stars actress-singer Chansakorn 'Hongyok' Kittiwatanakorn as the spirit of a woman who is haunting a late night radio DJ, played by Paranyu ­Rojanawuthitham.

During the press conference, Hongyok admitted that she is not a big fan of horror films and did not want to watch the end ­product.

"Even when I was sitting in here, I kept closing my eyes," she said, laughing.

She also told us how prayers were conducted on the sets, and that she refused to look at herself in the mirror when she had her makeup on, because she did not want to scare herself.

Also at the event was ­actor Tongpound 'Namo' ­Tonggamnerd, a popular Thai horror film actor.

He is featured in episode two, titled Thief, where he plays a ­burglar who is unable to escape from a house he is robbing.

After 3am, Tan revealed that Astro will be working on an anthology from the Philippines called Doors, which will also involve some big names from the regional film industry.

Astro is also set to produce "­premium Nusantara projects", such as Dosa (scheduled to be released at the end of the year).

The film will feature talents from both Malaysia and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the launch of 3AM Bangkok Ghost Stories, there will be a ­thrill-filled Boo Night Run ­tomorrow at 7pm at MAEPS Serdang.

For more, visit the Astro website.