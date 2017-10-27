Zahid: Budget 2018 is aimed to woo voters

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi admitted that Budget 2018 is aimed to woo voters ahead the 14th General Elections.

"It is true (that this year's Budget is an election Budget).

"I guess they (the opposition) is also frustrated with this Budget.

"If you support us (Barisan Nasional) and everyone supports us, and if we work really hard and smart, we can achieve it in the upcoming polls," Ahmad Zahid said during a press conference after the Budget 2018 presentation at the Parliament here today.

He also stressed that the Budget 2018 presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is a comprehensive budget that oversees all segments of the people.

He added the government had also intensified its efforts to allow private sectors to invest more in order to expand the economy.

"The Prime Minister took care of the welfare aspect not only to the police and military but also the civil servants.

"The maternity leave initiative also was not restricted to mothers but it has been extended to the fathers as well.

"The Budget not only focuses on the B40 and M40 group, but there is also programmes set to cater the minorities.

"The initiative to encourage private investment to 70% compared to 30% for the public sector is also deemed to have a potential in expanding the economy," Ahmad Zahid said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister added that Budget2018, with an allocation of RM280.25billion, is the biggest Budget since Najib took over the premiership.