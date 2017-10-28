2 die in bus stop vehicle crash

JOHOR BARU: Two people died and two others sustained light injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in, crashed into a bus stop near Mersing Industrial Training Institute at KM15 Jalan Jemaluang-Mersing, yesterday.

Mersing District Police chief DSP Cyril Edward Nuing said the two deceased in the incident which happened at 6.05pm had been identified as Salma @ Noraini Adam, 37, who was driving the Toyota Hilux, and Tunku Alang Reza Tunku Ibrahim, 31, who was sitting in the backseat.

"Tunku Alang Reza died at the scene and his remains have been sent to the forensic unit at Mersing Hospital while Salma died while being treated at the emergency unit of the hospital," he said in a statement here, today.

He said two other women aged 33 and 44, who suffered injuries were being treated at the same hospital.

"The families of the deceased have been contacted, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987," he said. — Bernama