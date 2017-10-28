20 new assets for Malaysian Armed Forces

KLUANG: The Malaysian Armed Forces will receive more than 20 new assets from Budget 2018 as announced by the prime minister yesterday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein expressed his satisfaction that the government had duly considered the requirements of the country's army, navy and air force by allocating RM14 billion.

"The army will get six light attack helicopters (MD 530-G), a 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, 105 mm pack howitzer and special equipment for its Special Service Group (GGK).

"The assets and training equipment for GGK is important to enhance its preparedness in facing security threats particularly against Daesh militants," he said after launching the Sembrong Education Task Force Agenda at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Kota Paloh here today.

Hishammuddin who is also Special Functions Minister said the Navy would receive six Littoral Combat Ships and four Littoral Mission Ships which are in the process of construction, and potentially procure a fifth class Multi-Role Support Ship (MRSS) under the 15-to-5 transformation programme.

The Sembrong member of parliament said the government had approved the procurement of four units of maritime patrol aircraft for the air force to monitor the country's waters including South China Sea and Strait of Malacca under the Malacca Straits Patrol programme.

He said the 2018 budget allocation would also be used to strengthen the level of security in Sabah and Sarawak, with RM22 million for upgrading the existing guard posts and construction of 18 new ones at Sabah/Sarawak's border with Kalimantan.

Meanwhile, the minister would be leaving for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tonight to attend a discussion on the rehabilitation of Yemen and the Malaysian Armed Forces' humanitarian mission there.

He said Malaysia was among the countries invited by the Saudi government for the one-day discussion.

"The discussion would be led by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad Salman," he said. — Bernama