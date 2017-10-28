2018 Budget proves Penang not neglected

GEORGE TOWN: The allocation for upgrading the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) as well as the hospital in the 2018 Budget tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak yesterday clearly showed that Penang has not been neglected by the federal government.

Balik Pulau Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said this dispelled the allegation by the opposition pact which frequently accused the federal government of ignoring the voice and demands of the state government which was not administered by the Barisan Nasional (BN).

"With the allocation to expand the LTAP, it clearly proves that the federal government does not ignore Penang and fulfils the state government's requests...So the issue of the state (Penang) being sidelined in this matter does not arise," he told reporters after launching a health campaign in Bayan Lepas, here today.

Under the 2018 Budget, Penang receives an allocation for the expansion of LTAPP, RM500 million for the construction of a specialist clinic and the construction of additional wards with 300 beds at the Penang General Hospital (HPP) and the construction of a new Operation Theatre at the Balik Pulau Hospital (HBP).

Dr Hilmi, who is also Deputy Health Minister, said through the budget, the allocation for the expansion of the Balik Pulau Hospital was expected to benefit 325,000 people living in the south-west district of Penang.

Dr Hilmi's opinion was also echoed by Penang BN chairman Teng Chang Yeow who said that in principle, the budget announced yesterday gave benefits to all states regardless whether they were administered by the BN or the opposition.

"The government's announcement to upgrade the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) clearly proved that the federal government did not ignore Penang, and in fact other states administered by the opposition also received benefits," Teng said.

In fact, he said, Penang had never missed any of the benefits given by the federal government including through the tabling of previous budgets. — Bernama