Batu Tiga, Sungai Rasau concession agreement scheduled to end in 2038: PLUS

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) has clarified that based on the 2011 revised concession agreement, toll collection at the Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau toll plazas in Selangor, are scheduled to end on Dec 31, 2038 and not 2018.

In a statement today, it said the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak when tabling the Budget 2018 yesterday, means the abolishment of toll collection effective Jan 1, 2018, at the toll plazas are being realised 20 years ahead of schedule.

"The 2011 concession agreement, which was restructured following the privatisation of PLUS in the same year, saw toll collection being harmonised on all toll plazas under the purview of PLUS, and this includes Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau.

"In addition, no toll increase was implemented by the government and/or PLUS on all its highways since 2005," it added.

There have been several enquiries on compensation for PLUS, with the abolishment of toll collection at the three locations, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah being the other location, it said.

"As discussions are ongoing, we will make the necessary announcement upon receipt of further details from the government," Plus added. — Bernama