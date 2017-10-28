Body of motorcyclist who fell into monsoon drain found

Posted on 28 October 2017 - 12:39pm Last updated on 28 October 2017 - 04:56pm

Body of the man was found near to a river, on Oct 28, 2017.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel searching for the deceased in Jalan Tun Sardon, on Oct 28, 2017.

GEORGE TOWN : The body of a motorcyclist who fell into a monsoon drain in an accident at Jalan Tun Sardon last night, was found early this morning.

Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Department unit spokesman Aznan Harun said the deceased was found trapped beneath a few rocks, believed to have been swept away by strong current of water.

He was not carrying any personal identification document.

Aznan added, efforts to retrieve the body took almost an hour as strong currents of water in the river hampered efforts by the search and rescue officers.

Last month, in a similar incident, a 30-year-old factory worker died following flash floods, after a downpour.

Noor Afidah Yajunas was found in a river in Bukit Jambul after she was washed away by flood waters from Jalan Paya Terubong.