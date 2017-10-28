Budget 2018 is inadequate: Tze Tzin

GEORGE TOWN : A PKR parliamentarian has criticised the 2018 Budget, tabled yesterday by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, as inadequate.

Taking a jibe at the federal budget, Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin said the two percent tax cut announced will only make a difference of RM300-RM1000 per person per year.

However, he pointed out, the six-percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rakes in RM1,400 per person per year.

"It's obviously not enough to stave off the rising cost of living," he said in a statement.

Another point of discussion was the long awaited civil servant bonus.

Sim said the RM1,500 bonus was well below the request by the Malaysian Trades Union Congress, who were hoping for more than a month's bonus.

He also noted, the development expenditure of RM48billion was just not enough, as growth has stagnated compared to previous years.

" This does not bode well for a country which claims to grow at five percent annually. If development expenditures do not increase, it will not help to propel future growths, he stressed.

He also claimed that ruling coalition took a leaf out of Pakatan Harapan's alternative budget, which also called for abolition of toll, and increase in the number of maternity leave.