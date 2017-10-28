Budget 2018: RM1b allocation will empower Sabah, Sarawak's digital economy - Salleh

KOTA BELUD: The RM1 billion allocation for communications infrastructure and broadband facility development in Sabah and Sarawak as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in Budget 2018 would empower the two states' digital economy.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said communications infrastructure and broadband facilities were crucial for digital economy to flourish.

This was particularly so, he said, for interior and rural entrepreneurs.

He said the allocation showed that the federal government was keenly aware that Sabah and Sarawak despite their distance from Kuala Lumpur should similarly enjoy better internet coverage.

"The allocation would enable the ministry to realise its target of more than 90% internet penetration nationwide by 2020," he told reporters when met after launching the Kota Belud Jamboree organised in conjunction with 'Pesta Tamu Besar 2017' here, today.

Almost 500 people participated in the run and cycling activity.

Salleh expressed optimism that the ministry's endeavour to increase internet speed by two-fold by 2019 nationwide could also be achieved.

Meanwhile, he said the government's effort to develop communications infrastructure and broadband facilities was in line with its commitment to expand the 'eRezeki', 'eUsahawan' and 'eLadang' programmes which were aimed at assisting the people in empowering their business potential.

He said the RM100 million to be channelled to the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) would enhance digital economy entrepreneurs' knowledge through training programmes. — Bernama