BUDGET 2018 : TalentCorp lauds special emphasis on human capital development, particularly women, and its plans toward nation building

PETALING JAYA : Talent Corp Malaysia Bhd CEO Shareen Shariza Dato' Abdul Ghani welcomes the government's announcement for Budget 2018, which puts special emphasis on human capital development, particularly women, and its plans toward nation building.

She said the introduction of the National Leader's Circle programme, to be spearheaded by TalentCorp, will see it work with Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) and Government-Linked Investment Companies (GLICs) to develop future leaders and facilitate sharing of best practices and knowledge transfer within the companies to solve national-level issues.

It is envisaged that the National Leaders' Circle will enhance the nurturing and retention of Malaysia's top talent to drive national economic growth for the country by 2050.

The announcement of individual income tax exemption on income earned within 12 months for women's re-entry into the workforce is in line with TalentCorp's Career Comeback Programme and will work as a strong contributor to the nation's Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) target of 59% by 2020.

Shareen is heartened to see that more is being done to increase flexible work arrangements which can help work-life integration, where employees can balance professional and personal commitments; provide support to parents working at home; motivate employees to work to their fullest capability and retain valuable employees; reduce tardiness and absenteeism, while keeping costs managed.

There are already more than 60 companies in Malaysia that have implemented FWAs since TalentCorp launched its FWAs efforts.

"We will continue working closely with employers on offering FWAs as a key strategy to attract and retain talent in the workforce. We are positive that Budget 2018 is a progressive undertaking that will help in TalentCorp's efforts to prepare the nation for the future of work," she said.