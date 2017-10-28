Burst pipe disrupts KTM Komuter service

KUALA LUMPUR: The Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) Komuter service suffered a disruption from the Salak Selatan Station to KL Sentral due to a burst pipe.

Following the incident today, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in a statement said only one track could be used at the stretch as the affected stretch had to be closed for repair work.

"The KTM Komuter service for the Batu Caves - Tampin/Pulau Sebang - Batu Caves route will still be operating but with delays of up to 20 to 30 minutes.

"Delays of up to 10 to 20 minutes can be expected on the KTM Komuter service on the Tanjung Malim - Pelabuhan Klang - Tanjung Malim route," the statement said.

KTMB added that it expected KTM Komuter services to return to normal by 8pm today and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

For the latest updates the public can call KTMB Call Centre at 03-22671200 or visit its Twitter site KTM Berhad di @ktm_berhad. — Bernama