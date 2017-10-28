Domestic helper flexibility will prevent fraud

KUANTAN: The flexibility accorded by the government to families in hiring domestic helpers directly could prevent fraud, according to a local leader here.

Pahang Women and Family Development, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Datuk Shahaniza Shamsuddin said potential employers of domestic helpers could also avoid having to pay exorbitant processing fees to middlemen.

"The original intention in hiring domestic helpers is to ease household tasks and have someone take care of the children, especially if both husband and wife are working.

"Hiring directly will allow them to select and interview the individual themselves before any agreement is made between them," she said when contacted here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced while tabling Budget 2018 in Parliament yesterday that Malaysians requiring domestic helpers could hire them directly from a selection of nine countries.

Potential employers need not go through an agent and could apply for visa for their domestic helper to the Immigration Department via online. — Bernama