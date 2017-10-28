Guan Eng wants Penang bridge toll abolished

Posted on 27 October 2017 - 08:16pm Last updated on 28 October 2017 - 09:05am

KUALA LUMPUR: Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng wants the government to abolish the toll in Penang bridge.

This was after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced in 2018 Budget that the Federal government will abolish the money collection at four toll stations in the country, starting next year.

"I'm disappointed that he (Najib) didn't abolish the toll in Penang bridge.

"It is one of the oldest tolls in Penang, he should abolish it," Lim told reporters after the 2018 Budget presentation at Parliament here today.

The tolls four toll stations which will be abolished are, the Batu Tiga, Shah Alam and Sungai Rasau in Selangor, Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah and Eastern Dispersal Link in Johor.

Meanwhile, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali commended the abolishment of two tolls in the state.

"I say congrats to the people of Selangor who have stood up for this and finally they got it.

"It is a win for the people of Selangor," he said.

The present toll rate for the Federal Highway is RM1.10 for the Batu Tiga toll plaza, and RM1.00 for the Sungai Rasau.

Azmin however labelled the federal budget as "irresponsible" as the government had allocated 84% of the RM280.25 billion budget to the management and only 16% for development.

"How does the Federal government expect to boost the economy if the development budget are at 16%," he said.

Azmin also said that the Federal government had copied the module from the Selangor's budget module last year.

"I also see many initiatives announced (by Najib) that is similar to the ones we have in Selangor.

"I'm thankful that Selangor has been a model," he said.

Azmin claimed that Selangor had introduced the 'Selangor brain bank' that offers full scholarships to students to study abroad last year, and the Federal government followed suit with 'MyBrain' this year .