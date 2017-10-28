Moto3 champ Mir wins maiden pole position of season

SEPANG: Newly-crowned Moto3 champion Joan Mir is set to extend his championship gap, after winning the pole position for the 2017 Shell Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) Moto3 race tomorrow.

The Spaniard, representing Leopard Racing team, set the fastest lap of two minutes and 12.078 seconds in the qualifying session today, ahead of compatriot Jorge Martin from Del Conca Gresini Moto3 (2:12.457s) and British Talent Team's John Mcphee (2:12.816s).

It will be the 20-year-old's first pole start for the season despite securing his maiden world title with his ninth win of the season at Philip Island, Australia last weekend with 296 points.

Malaysians Adam Norrodin representing SIC Racing Team finished in 15th place with 2:13.847s while wildcard entry Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin riding for Petronas Sprinta Racing took 29th place among 31 riders after clocking 2:15.577s. — Bernama