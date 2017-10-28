Nur Jazlan: AADK to conduct raids on flats to curb drug activities

JOHOR BARU: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed has directed the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) to carry out more operations to arrest drug addicts who hide in residential areas especially low-cost flats.

Nur Jazlan, who is also the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) chairman, said this after he after a 'gotong-royong' session at the Sri Indah Flats, in Tampoi today.

He said, drug addicts who used to hide in bushes, and under fly-overs in the city, are now either hiding or residing in flats, and their presence brings societal and security threats to other residents of these flats.

"Drug addicts are active in the flats these days and this has become a national phenomenon, affecting the people, so AADK, and police will enhance their cooperation to curb this social ill," he said.

Meanwhile, on the 2018 Budget, Nur Jazlan said that Malaysians can now obtain foreign domestic helpers directly from nine source countries, and it this will help bypass agents who claim high fees, to recruit these helpers.

He said this will also help curb human trafficking activities.

"Our application system is already go online. The levy and fees that are charged by the Immigration department will not be more than RM3,000 per head," he added.